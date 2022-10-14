It didn't take Michigan hockey long to prove it hasn't missed a beat.

Coming off of a Frozen Four finish a year ago, the No. 6 Wolverines hosted No. 9 Boston University in head coach Brandon Naurato's first game against a ranked opponent.

U-M acted quickly, scoring four goals in the 1st period, taking advantage of two early head contact penalties resulting in majors for the Terriers.

Playing with an advantage for the bulk of the opening frame, Michigan looked dominant, outshooting Boston 16-2 in the game's first six minutes.

In college hockey, high scoring is expected, and despite a four-goal differential after the first period, Naurato's team wasn't satisfied, knowing that, in this sport, no lead is safe.

After the 2nd period, the shot discrepancy was 22-14, favoring Michigan. Unsatisfied with a four-goal lead, the Wolverines went into the second intermission with a 7-1 lead.

Michigan scored two more in the 3rd period before the Terriers would net a goal late in garbage time on a power play.

Seven different U-M skaters scored, with sophomore forward Mason Samoskevich leading the offensive output with two goals and an assist. Michigan's talented freshmen class combined for 8 points, including three goals & five assists.

In Naurato's first time coaching against a ranked opponent, his team convincingly bulldozed a top-10 Boston team, 9-2.

The Wolverines & Terriers will go at it again on Sunday inside Yost Arena at 5 PM ET.