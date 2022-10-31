With two wins over Western Michigan this weekend, the Michigan hockey team is up three spots to No. 1 in the country in this week's college hockey rankings.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgbmF0aW9uIGhhcyBhIG5ldyBOby4gMSE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CbHVlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CbHVlPC9hPuOAve+4jyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdXJqSEk0QThrYiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Vy akhJNEE4a2I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gSG9ja2V5IChAdW1p Y2hob2NrZXkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdW1pY2ho b2NrZXkvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODcxMTg5NTQ2MTQzODY2ODg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAzMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Wolverines defeated the Broncos, 5-4, in Ann Arbor on Friday, and then traveled out west to Kalamazoo and defeated Western Michigan once again, 6-5 in overtime. Freshman Rutger McGroarty had a hat trick on Saturday, which helped Michigan to the win.

The Wolverines are now 7-1 on the season, with their only loss coming to Boston University a few weeks ago.

The former top-ranked team in the country, Minnesota, dropped a game to Ohio State in Columbus on Friday night.

Below is the newest top 10 with first-place votes in parenthesis: 1. Michigan (22) 2. Denver (15) 3. Minnesota (5) 4. St. Cloud (6) 5. UMass (1) 6. Minnesota State 7. Quinnipiac 8. Connecticut (1) 9. Ohio State 10. North Dakota