Michigan hockey up to No. 1 in latest hockey rankings
With two wins over Western Michigan this weekend, the Michigan hockey team is up three spots to No. 1 in the country in this week's college hockey rankings.
The Wolverines defeated the Broncos, 5-4, in Ann Arbor on Friday, and then traveled out west to Kalamazoo and defeated Western Michigan once again, 6-5 in overtime. Freshman Rutger McGroarty had a hat trick on Saturday, which helped Michigan to the win.
The Wolverines are now 7-1 on the season, with their only loss coming to Boston University a few weeks ago.
The former top-ranked team in the country, Minnesota, dropped a game to Ohio State in Columbus on Friday night.
Below is the newest top 10 with first-place votes in parenthesis:
1. Michigan (22)
2. Denver (15)
3. Minnesota (5)
4. St. Cloud (6)
5. UMass (1)
6. Minnesota State
7. Quinnipiac
8. Connecticut (1)
9. Ohio State
10. North Dakota
Michigan will travel to State College this weekend to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions, who are ranked 13th in this week's poll.
