As a legacy recruit, Josh has a great resource in his father, and yes, they have talked about what Michigan has to offer.

“He said it’s a great academic school,” Josh said. “He said it’s a big-time Division I program. Playing in The Big House against Ohio State and all those other schools, there is nothing like it. There is some pressure there, but I want to keep an open mind and look at all the schools. But Michigan has a special place in my heart.”

Michigan jumped in the mix for Josh when he made an unofficial visit in mid-December.

On that visit, Josh got a closer look at the program and facilities as an actual recruit. And he was extremely impressed with everything in Ann Arbor.