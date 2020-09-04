Michigan Holds Special Meaning For Legacy Recruit, Rising TE Josh Kattus
Michigan is a special school for most recruits.
But earning an offer from U-M meant so much more to rising 2022 Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller tight end Josh Kattus.
After all, Kattus is the son of former Michigan tight end and team captain Eric Kattus, who caught passes for U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh and went on to play for six years in the NFL with the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals.
As a legacy recruit, Josh has a great resource in his father, and yes, they have talked about what Michigan has to offer.
“He said it’s a great academic school,” Josh said. “He said it’s a big-time Division I program. Playing in The Big House against Ohio State and all those other schools, there is nothing like it. There is some pressure there, but I want to keep an open mind and look at all the schools. But Michigan has a special place in my heart.”
Michigan jumped in the mix for Josh when he made an unofficial visit in mid-December.
On that visit, Josh got a closer look at the program and facilities as an actual recruit. And he was extremely impressed with everything in Ann Arbor.
