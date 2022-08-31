Lost in the conversation regarding offseason departures for the program, losing linebacker Josh Ross is a hit for the Michigan football program. Not only was he a stalwart at the position, he was also one of the strongest vocal leaders of the program, too.

With kickoff against Colorado State days away, the program can no longer lament about the losses on defense last season and the focus is squarely on the days and weeks ahead.

For linebackers coach George Helow, he has seen some players step up to assume the responsibilities that Ross left behind.

"We’ve had some guys step up, like Junior and Mike Barrett, we had mentioned had a good camp," Helow said. "Kalel, Nikhai. We’re cross-training people to know all the spots, they learned a lot from Josh last year. And we’ve continued to take the things that we learned last year and just keep applying them to this year and we’ve gotten a lot better I think."

The attention has been surrounding Junior Colson since the season ended, with the coaching staff hoping the sophomore can make a leap in his game this season.

A strong training camp certainly has Colson on the right track, according to Helow.

"He’s had an awesome camp and just like his energy," he said. "And I heard Jay talking about Caden Kolesar on special teams. He’s (Junior) a big guy, a big-chested dude, and he takes really good notes. He takes stuff from the classroom and applies it to the practice field all throughout fall camp. He knows what’s going on. Just really excited for Junior and looking forward to really see what he can do this year."

Colson isn't the loud and boisterous type of person but his leadership abilities have stepped up a botch in the process.

The young linebacker is heading into the season brimming with confidence.

"He’s good, he’s comfortable with all the closing of the front rules and setting the front," Helow said. "Every day I feel like he’s continuing to get better and more confident. The more reps he gets in practice and in games will allow him to get better at it, but really feel good about Junior."