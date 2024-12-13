Michigan hosting pair of Arkansas transfer defensive backs this weekend

Michigan is looking to add to its defensive back depth and is looking into SEC territory in hopes of helping fill out the depth chart.

If Instagram is to be believed, Arkansas transfer defensive backs TJ and Tevis Metcalf are currently in Ann Arbor for a visit as TJ posted an image on his story tagging his brother in a vehicle with the driver wearing a Michigan jacket.

When reached for comment, the elder Metcalf, TJ, acknowledged the message with a 'thumbs up' reaction, confirming the news.

TJ is a rising junior safety for the Hogs where he had a breakout season, amassing over 57 total tackles, 7 PBUs and 3 interceptions.

Tevis, a rising sophomore, played sparingly for the Razorbacks this season.

Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more Transfer Portal news and intel.