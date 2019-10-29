Michigan Impresses 2021 DE/LB Target Jack Hollifield
Michigan hosted a ton of recruits for its big win over Notre Dame over the weekend, including Jack Hollifield.
The three-star 2021 defensive end from Shelby (N.C.) made the trip all the way out from The Carolinas and got an in-depth look at the program.
In fact, Hollifield arrived on campus on Friday and spent multiple days in Ann Arbor.
“It was probably one of the best visits I’ve ever been on,” Hollifield said. “I actually got up there early on Friday with my dad and my coach, so we got to spend a lot of time with coaches, and we got to see a lot of different things at Michigan. It was a really great time.”
