Michigan hosted a handful of talented recruits for its big win over Iowa, including three-star 2021 defensive end Ryan Keeler.

The La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy product loved his time at the Big House and spent most of the day with teammate and Wolverines quarterback commit JJ McCarthy.

“It was an overall great experience,” Keeler said. “The fans were engaged throughout the entire game. I went with JJ and sat by him during the game and every time the defensive line would make a good play, he would say 'that could be you.' One of my favorite parts was when the bomber jet flew over the stadium. That was super cool.”

