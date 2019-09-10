News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-10 14:15:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Impresses 2021 OL Target Caleb Tiernan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Michigan hosted a handful of talented recruits over the weekend, including rising 2021 Beverly Hills (Mich.) Country Day offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan.

For Tiernan, it was a special experience. It was his first time in the Big House, and he loved every moment of it.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Michigan hosted 2021 offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan this weekend.
Michigan hosted 2021 offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan this weekend.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}