 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Impressing Rising 2023 California DE Tiu Afalava
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-22 18:44:57 -0500') }} football

Michigan Impressing Rising 2023 California DE Tiu Afalava

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Tiu Afalava is a prospect on the rise.

The three-star 2023 La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat defensive end has notched offers from half a dozen programs and is attracting more interest this fall.

However, Afalava is keeping recruiting on the back burner.

“With recruiting, I’m just trying to build connections and stay open,” Afalava said. “I don’t know as far as game visits. Right now, I’m just trying to grind. It was good to get a win after these last two weeks.”

Michigan extended an offer to Afalava this summer.

The Wolverines have had success recruiting out of the Los Angeles-area this cycle and are making a strong impression with Afalava early on.

