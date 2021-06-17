Michigan Impressing Texas ATH Dillon Bell Ahead Of Official Visit
Dillon Bell has exploded on the recruiting trail.
The three-star athlete out of Houston (Texas) Kinkaid has notched offers from SEC programs Auburn, Georgia and Texas A&M this week alone and is attracting more and more interest from top schools around the country.
Still, Michigan has been a constant for Bell. The Wolverines offered early and have spent plenty of time with Bell this offseason. In fact, the Michigan staff has been in front of Bell in some form or fashion on three separate occasions over the last two weeks.
The first came shortly after the dead period ended as Bell made an unofficial visit to U-M.
“It was really fun,” Bell said. “It was like a sneak peek for my official visit. It really opened up my eyes. As soon as I saw the campus, I was like ‘whoa, this is big and nice.’ The houses in Ann Arbor reminded me of some movies. It seems like a cool town. It looked fun.”
A day after seeing Ann Arbor, Bell made his way to Michigan’s satellite camp in Big Rapids and performed in front of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and the rest of the staff.
