Michigan Impressing Texas ATH Dillon Bell Ahead Of Official Visit

Dillon Bell has exploded on the recruiting trail.

The three-star athlete out of Houston (Texas) Kinkaid has notched offers from SEC programs Auburn, Georgia and Texas A&M this week alone and is attracting more and more interest from top schools around the country.

Still, Michigan has been a constant for Bell. The Wolverines offered early and have spent plenty of time with Bell this offseason. In fact, the Michigan staff has been in front of Bell in some form or fashion on three separate occasions over the last two weeks.