Michigan In Contention For Rivals250 OL Reuben Fatheree
Reuben Fatheree is a wanted man.
The four-star 2021 offensive tackle from Richmond (Texas) Foster holds offers from more than 20 schools across the country.
Right now, Fatheree is still mapping things out and has no offseason visits set in stone.
“I’m not sure right now,” Fatheree said. “I’m just taking things slow. I want to make it to Texas A&M and Baylor and maybe LSU. I’m just not sure right now. We’re just trying to figure it out.”
