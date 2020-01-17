News More News
Michigan In Contention For Rivals250 OL Reuben Fatheree

EJ Holland
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Reuben Fatheree is a wanted man.

The four-star 2021 offensive tackle from Richmond (Texas) Foster holds offers from more than 20 schools across the country.


Texas offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree holds a Michigan offer.
Right now, Fatheree is still mapping things out and has no offseason visits set in stone.

“I’m not sure right now,” Fatheree said. “I’m just taking things slow. I want to make it to Texas A&M and Baylor and maybe LSU. I’m just not sure right now. We’re just trying to figure it out.”

