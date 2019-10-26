Michigan In Final Five For 2020 RB Isaiah Jacobs
Michigan is still in the mix for Isaiah Jacobs.
The three-star 2020 running back from Owasso (Okla.) named a final five of Arkansas, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss.
Jacobs released his list via Twitter
TOP 5 pic.twitter.com/XX4WrPl2mv— Isaiah Jacobs (@isaiahjacobs_) October 26, 2019
Michigan is still looking to add more talent in the 2020 class and while running back may not exactly be the biggest need, the staff loves what Jacobs brings to the table.
Jacobs has yet to make a visit to Michigan, but he does plan on making an OV down the line.
“Michigan is up there for sure,” Jacobs told The Wolverine. “You can just see the atmosphere. Michigan is definitely one of the schools that will get
Jacobs, the younger brother of former Alabama and current Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, doesn’t plan on making a decision until closer to the late signing period in February.
At 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, Jacobs is ranked as the No. 12 overall recruit in the state of Oklahoma, per Rivals.com.
