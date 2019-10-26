The three-star 2020 running back from Owasso (Okla.) named a final five of Arkansas, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss.

Michigan is still in the mix for Isaiah Jacobs .

Michigan is still looking to add more talent in the 2020 class and while running back may not exactly be the biggest need, the staff loves what Jacobs brings to the table.

Jacobs has yet to make a visit to Michigan, but he does plan on making an OV down the line.

“Michigan is up there for sure,” Jacobs told The Wolverine. “You can just see the atmosphere. Michigan is definitely one of the schools that will get