Michigan is putting together an impressive class. The Wolverines remain at No. 4 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from three-star Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive tackle Tristan Bounds on Monday. Bounds committed to Michigan over offers from Boston College, Cal, Nebraska, Notre Dame, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia and others.

Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh have a Top 5 recruiting class nationally this cycle. (Brandon Brown)

