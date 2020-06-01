Michigan Inching Towards Top 3 Recruiting Class
Michigan is putting together an impressive class.
The Wolverines remain at No. 4 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from three-star Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive tackle Tristan Bounds on Monday.
Bounds committed to Michigan over offers from Boston College, Cal, Nebraska, Notre Dame, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia and others.
Michigan made Bounds a priority throughout the dead period. Both Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive line coach Ed Warinner kept in constant contact with Bounds over the last month.
Bounds is projected to be a true left tackle at the next level.
Michigan now has 17 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class.
Bounds joins Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson, Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi, Rivals100 tight end Louis Hansen, Rivals250 offensive lineman Raheem Anderson, Rivals250 offensive lineman Greg Crippen, four-star defensive end Kechaun Bennett, three-star linebacker Casey Phinney, All-American specialist Tommy Doman, three-star cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows, three-star wide receiver Markus Allen, three-star safety Rod Moore, three-star linebackers Tyler McLaurin and Jaydon Hood and rising defensive linemen TJ Guy and Dominick Giudice.
Michigan now has a total score of 1,1777. Every team ranked ahead of Michigan nationally holds more commits at this time except Clemson.
Here is a look at The Big Ten rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. Michigan
3. Minnesota
4. Iowa
5. Rutgers
6. Penn State
7. Maryland
8. Wisconsin
9. Nebraska
10. Northwestern
11. Michigan State
12. Purdue
13. Indiana
14. Illinois
Michigan is a little more than 50 points behind Clemson, so the Wolverines likely need just one more commit to move past the Tigers and into the Top 3.
The commitment of Bounds awarded Michigan 60 points.
Bounds is ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in the state of Connecticut, per Rivals.com.
Bounds is the fourth offensive line commit this cycle.
---
