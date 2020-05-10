Michigan Inching Towards Top 5 Recruiting Class
Michigan is just outside of the Top 5.
The Wolverines moved past Minnesota and now sit at No. 6 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from three-star Clayton (Ohio) Northmont defensive back Rod Moore.
Moore committed to Michigan over offers from Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and others.
Moore picked the Wolverines despite never making a visit to Ann Arbor.
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown and safeties coach Bob Shoop both played key roles in getting Moore to jump onboard now. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh also spoke to Moore on multiple occasions throughout the dead period.
Michigan now has 13 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class.
Moore joins Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi, Rivals100 tight endLouis Hansen, Rivals250 offensive linemanRaheem Anderson, Rivals250 offensive linemanGreg Crippen, three-star linebackerCasey Phinney, All-American specialistTommy Doman, three-star cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows, three-star wide receiver Markus Allen, three-star linebacker Tyler McLaurin and rising defensive linemen TJ Guy and Dominick Giudice.
Michigan now has a total score of 1,372. Every team ranked ahead of Michigan nationally holds more commits at this time except Clemson and Florida.
Here is a look at The Big Ten rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. Michigan
3. Minnesota
4. Iowa
5. Penn State
6. Wisconsin
7. Maryland
8. Rutgers
9. Michigan State
10. Northwestern
11. Nebraska
12. Purdue
13. Indiana
14. Illinois
Michigan is just 18 points behind Florida, so the Wolverines could leap the Gators with just one more verbal pledge and move into the Top 5 nationally.
The commitment of Moore awarded Michigan 90 points. Moore is rated as a 5.7 recruit, which means he is a high three-star prospect.
Moore is Michigan's second defensive back pledge.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook