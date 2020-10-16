Michigan has moved up the rankings. The Wolverines leaped Tennessee and now sit at No. 6 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a huge commitment from Rivals100 Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood linebacker Branden Jennings on Friday. Jennings committed to Michigan over offers from Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, USC and a slew of other major programs.

Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh have a Top 10 recruiting class nationally this cycle. (Lon Horwedel)

