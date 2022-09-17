Michigan will be down two starters and a rotational offensive lineman in Week 3 at home against UConn.

The Wolverines will be without starting outside linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green for the third-straight week. Hill-Green, a junior with high expectations, hasn't played yet in 2022 due to a hamstring injury suffered in fall camp.

Offensively, U-M will be without sophomore running back Donovan Edwards, who shined last week against Hawaii with a touchdown on the ground and a highlight reel catch at the goal line. Edwards hurt his ankle during the night game and isn't expected to miss more than one game.

Senior offensive tackle Karsen Barnhart will miss his second-straight game after injuring his ankle in Week 1 against Colorado State. Barnhart, also nursing an ankle injury, is Michigan's sixth lineman and rotates as an extra blocker.

Michigan and UConn kick off at noon in Ann Arbor on ABC.



