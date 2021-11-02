Michigan inside the top 10 in initial College Football Playoff ranking

Halloween is over, most leaves are on the ground, and Target started stocking Christmas stuff weeks ago. All this can only mean one thing: it’s time for College Football Playoff rankings.

The committee unveiled their first ranking this evening, and Michigan is ranked #7. Fellow Big Ten schools in the top 10 include Ohio State (#5) and Michigan State (#3).

Michigan finds itself in its most favorable position in the CFP rankings; they are ranked #9 in the AP top 25 and #10 in the USA TODAY sports AFCA coaches poll.