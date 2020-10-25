Michigan Jumps 5 Spots In The AP Poll After Last Night's Blowout Win
The Michigan Wolverines' football program jumped five spots in today's Associated Press Poll, rising from No. 18 to No. 13 following last night's 49-24 beatdown of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
The Golden Gophers, on the other hand, fell out of the top-25 entirely after entering last night's showdown ranked No. 21.
⬆️ Michigan moves up to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 Poll. pic.twitter.com/XzEcaRcZt6— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 25, 2020
Michigan is now the third-highest ranked team in the Big Ten, behind only Ohio State at No. 3 and Wisconsin at No. 9. Five league members reside within the top-25 as well, with No. 17 Indiana and No. 18 Penn State being the other two.
The Hoosiers were a new addition to the AP Poll following their thrilling victory over Penn State yesterday, and will host the Maize and Blue on Nov. 7. Other ranked matchups with the Nittany Lions (Nov. 28), Badgers (Nov. 14) and Buckeyes (Dec. 12) still loom for Michigan as well.
The rest of the AP top-5, meanwhile, consists of Clemson at No. 1, Alabama at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3, Notre Dame at No. 4 and Georgia at No. 5.
The Maize and Blue's significant rise shouldn't come as a surprise, especially when considering Minnesota went 11-2 last year and was expected to be a heavy West Division contender yet again in 2020.
Last night was Michigan's first win over a ranked team on the road since Oct. 20, 2018, when it took down No. 24 Michigan State, 21-7, in East Lansing. Additionally, the rout in Minneapolis was U-M's biggest margin of victory on the road against a top-25 club since 2006, when it crushed No. 2 Notre Dame 47-21.
The Wolverines have won their last 17 trips to Minneapolis, with their last loss there coming in 1977. They also improved their overall record to 42-4 in their last 46 matchups with the Gophers.
Next up for the Maize and Blue … a Halloween showdown with Michigan State, who fell at home to Rutgers yesterday, 38-27.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook