The Michigan Wolverines' football program jumped five spots in today's Associated Press Poll, rising from No. 18 to No. 13 following last night's 49-24 beatdown of Minnesota in Minneapolis. The Golden Gophers, on the other hand, fell out of the top-25 entirely after entering last night's showdown ranked No. 21.

⬆️ Michigan moves up to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 Poll. pic.twitter.com/XzEcaRcZt6 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 25, 2020

Michigan is now the third-highest ranked team in the Big Ten, behind only Ohio State at No. 3 and Wisconsin at No. 9. Five league members reside within the top-25 as well, with No. 17 Indiana and No. 18 Penn State being the other two. The Hoosiers were a new addition to the AP Poll following their thrilling victory over Penn State yesterday, and will host the Maize and Blue on Nov. 7. Other ranked matchups with the Nittany Lions (Nov. 28), Badgers (Nov. 14) and Buckeyes (Dec. 12) still loom for Michigan as well. The rest of the AP top-5, meanwhile, consists of Clemson at No. 1, Alabama at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3, Notre Dame at No. 4 and Georgia at No. 5.