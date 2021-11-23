Michigan jumps into top 5 in latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Sitting at 10-1 heading into the final week of the season, the College Football Playoff committee has potentially set its sights on the winner of the Ohio State-Michigan match-up as one of its four members of the playoff system.

Of course, the Wolverines would have to beat both the Buckeyes then win the conference championship in order to get there, though.

Regardless, the stage is set with the Wolverines officially recognized as a top 5 program in the country according to the committee. Released on Tuesday, the latest CFP rankings have the Wolverines as the No. 5 program in the country, with the Wolverines facing No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday.

U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters this week that the program is looking to have its best week of the year as The Game approaches.

"Everybody, coaches, players, it’s about having good days, even great days," Harbaugh told reporters on Monday. "You want these to be the best days we’ve had all season. The best meetings, best practices, great days. And then go play the game. The individual role, understanding your role, preparing for what your role is gonna be, stay in that role and even star in that role is what our guys are preparing for."

The Wolverines will kickoff its annual showdown with the Buckeyes on Saturday at Noon EST on FOX.