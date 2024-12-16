Michigan K Adam Samaha enters Transfer Portal

Maize and Blue Review has learned that Michigan kicker Adam Samaha has entered the Transfer Portal. The news comes just days after junior kicker Dominic Zvada announced his intention to return to Michigan for one more season with the Maize and Blue.

Samaha, a second-year kicker from Ypsilanti, Michigan, was a highly rated kicker coming out of high school. Two of the four recruiting services had him rated as a top-seven kicker coming out of the 2023 recruiting class.

Although Samaha is a promising talent, he sat behind James Turner as a freshman in 2023 and was the backup to Zvada this past season.

In two seasons with the Wolverines, Samaha kicked one extra point. It came in Michigan's 52-7 blowout victory over Indiana in 2023.

Samaha will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.