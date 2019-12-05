According to a tweet by CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Michigan Wolverines' basketball program has agreed to a deal where it will face Kentucky in London in December of 2020, followed by a home-and-home series between the two schools.

The affair with the Wildcats will be one of several challenging non-conference games for the Maize and Blue next season, who are also slated to face Oregon in Eugene and two of Baylor, NC State and Villanova in the Empire Classic in New York.

The first game of the home-and-home will occur in Ann Arbor in December of 2021, followed by a showdown at Rupp Arena in Lexington in December of 2022.

Sources: Kentucky and Michigan will play a neutral site game in London in December 2020. A home-and-home series will follow starting in Ann Arbor in December 2021. There will be a return game at Rupp Arena in December 2022. STORY @NYTSports : https://t.co/jZKXnghbYu

Michigan is no stranger to challenging home-and-home series, having scheduled such matchups with Power Conference schools in recent years including Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa State, Texas and UCLA.

The Wolverines' last matchup with Kentucky occurred in the 2014 Elite Eight, when guard Aaron Harrison nailed a game-winning three-pointer with just 2.3 seconds remaining to give the Wildcats a 75-72 victory and send them to the Final Four.

UK leads the all-time series, 5-2, with one of the two victories occurring in the 1993 Final Four in New Orleans, when current head coach Juwan Howard and the Wolverines took down the Wildcats, 81-78.

"When the idea of playing Kentucky came up, we knew it would be an exciting opportunity, not only for ourselves, but for our fans as well," Howard said today.

"What a unique three-game series. First, we get to showcase collegiate basketball overseas in London before playing that traditional home-and-home series in front of two of the nation's best basketball environments. We cannot wait."

The trip to Europe will mark Michigan's fifth time playing outside the U.S., with the four previous occurrences being the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas this year and in 2015, the Puerto Rico Holiday Classic in 1997-98, the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands in 2002-03 and the Puerto Rico Tip-Off in 2013-14.