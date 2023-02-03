Even after his kicking days in Ann Arbor are over, Michigan's Jake Moody continues to be automatic and showing he is an attractive option to be a placekicker in the NFL. Moody won offensive MVP honors during the East-West Shrine Bowl game on Thursday, making all four field goal attempts, two from 51 yards, as he scored all the points for the West team in a 12-3 victory.

