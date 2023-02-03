Michigan kicker Jake Moody named offensive MVP at Shrine Bowl
Even after his kicking days in Ann Arbor are over, Michigan's Jake Moody continues to be automatic and showing he is an attractive option to be a placekicker in the NFL.
Moody won offensive MVP honors during the East-West Shrine Bowl game on Thursday, making all four field goal attempts, two from 51 yards, as he scored all the points for the West team in a 12-3 victory.
The game was broadcasted on the NFL Network with the game being held in Las Vegas.
In a game that was a defensive affair, the kicker's legs were being showcased throughout the night with five field goals total. Both teams combined to account for four turnovers.
Fellow Wolverine Luke Schoonmaker was on the East squad but did not practice nor participate in the game due to a shoulder injury he is currently rehabbing.
