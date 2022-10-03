It was announced Monday that the Wolverines will have their fourth consecutive conference game televised on the 12 p.m. slot when they host Big Ten East rival Penn State on October 15th at the Big House.

Set to be a maize out spectacle, Michigan’s matchup against the Nittany Lions will likely pit two top 10 programs with the former traveling to Bloomington to play Indiana this weekend and the latter on a bye. Penn State climbed to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll after starting off the 5-0 start. Michigan stayed at No. 4 with win over Iowa in its road opener.

The last time these two clubs met ended with an Erick All 47-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter in Happy Valley last season that gave Michigan the go-ahead lead. The Wolverines were ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll at the time and collected their ninth win.

Penn State is the lone top 25 team on the schedule for Michigan before its season finale against Ohio State.