The Wolverines picked up one of their top overall priorities in the 2022 class in Essexville (Mich.) Garber defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren .

Michigan offered VanSumeren back in April and immediately made his a top priority despite his age. The Wolverines hosted him for The Big House BBQ over the summer as well as for several visits this fall.

With his brother, Ben VanSumeren, already on the Michigan roster, Alex landing in Ann Arbor made too much sense. And the big, athletic defensive lineman decided to shut things down sooner than expected.

VanSumeren picked Michigan over offers from Central Michigan and Kentucky. Had he not been pegged a heavy Michigan lean from the get go, he likely would have had a lengthier offer list.

In VanSumeren, Michigan is getting an absolute stud at a position of need. VanSumeren is one of the best young defensive tackles in the nation. He shows advanced power and athleticism for his age and is destined to be one of the premier in-state players in his class.