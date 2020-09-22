TheWolverine - Michigan lands 2022 playmaker Marlin Klein

THE SITUATION: Marlin Klein made the move from Germany to Rabun Gap Nacoochee, a boarding school in the northeast Georgia mountains roughly a year ago, and it has paid off. The 6-foot-6, 215 pound athlete made the move to play football, get exposure, and try to set up his future on and off the field. His sophomore film got out, and offers started rolling in, in the spring. Over 20 schools offered Klein, and after a visit to the Big House, his heart told him to pick Michigan over schools like Florida State, Georgia and Purdue.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I made the call to Michigan on my birthday, last Thursday (September 18)," said Klein. "I called coach Moore to give him the news first, then I called the boss, coach Jim Harbaugh and talked to him about my commitment. I think they were a little surprised, but they knew I liked Michigan a lot. "I had been thinking about committing since I visited Ann Arbor a couple of weeks ago. As soon as I stepped on campus, it felt like home, and that is when I started thinking about committing. "I did not go up there thinking about doing this, but I know that I found my place. When I was up at Michigan, I felt like I was at home in Germany. The weather reminded me of home, and it just felt right. The campus was great, the people are nice, and Michigan is the whole package. "Michigan was always high on my list, but I really had Purdue up there too. That visit changed things for me. I never thought about committing this early, but it just felt right, so I had no reason to wait. "This commitment means a lot to me. I am from Germany, and now I get to go play football at Michigan, so this is like a dream coming true for me. I have been playing football for four years now and I know I have found my spot. I have the opportunity to play for a big and powerful program, so it feels great. "I feel it is the right time to commit because my feelings about Michigan are so strong. I am the type of guy that does not plan to change my mind when I commit to something. That is how strong I feel about Michigan."

COACH SPEAK: "When talking about Marlin, I always start first with, he is just a great kid off and on the field," said Rabun Gap head coach Joe Sturdivant. "On the field, he is a big target for the quarterback, but he has also come a long way as a blocker. He is not scared to put a hand in the dirt at tight end and block, but then he is athletic, so he can flex out and be someone who can line up at multiple positions. He can line up at so many different spots, cause so many difficult match-ups and really give the coaches a lot of flexibility. Marlin is one who can stretch the field and run like a wide receiver, then line up and big physical like a tight end. He is a unique kid, a unique player and a very versatile athlete."