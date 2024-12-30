Sherrone Moore confirms shuffle at OL, talks Juan Castillo addition

Michigan will be going through a little bit of a transformation on both sides of the ball as the program has gone through a handful of NFL declarations that include an opt-out of the Reliaquest Bowl.

With that, Myles Hinton was a veteran offensive lineman who will not be playing in the game, which creates a need for the Wolverines along the line.

In a joint head coaches press conference on Monday, Moore confirmed to the media that the Wolverines will be doing some shuffling on the line, which includes Evan Link moving to right tackle and true freshman Andrew Sprague getting the first start of his career at right tackle.

"We're really excited about the guys that are going to play in the game," Moore said. "Evan Link, obviously been there, moving over to left, Andrew Sprague getting a start, feel really confident about him. He's a guy that's super talented that we've moved into the game a little bit and played, and then the guys that have played inside are the same guys. Super excited for them. Super excited for the opportunities that they have."

While the program is still looking to bolster the line through the transfer portal, the coaching staff was beefed up recently with the addition of former UCLA OL coach Juan Castillo being added as an analyst.

Moore confirmed the addition and discussed what he will bring to the program.

"Coach Castillo has been a guy I've known for a long time, obviously been here and been back, so he'll be back helping," Moore said. "Just a veteran guy that's been in the NFL, that's been in college, groomed really high-quality offensive linemen. Obviously, that's an important position for me. I want guys that I feel like can help that position as much as possible, and feel like he can bring a lot to the table.