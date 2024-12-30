Sherrone Moore discusses Mikey Keene's addition, 'open competition' at QB

Michigan made the addition of Fresno State transfer quarterback Mikey Keene official over the weekend and Keene is expected to add experience and output to a room that will be highlighted by five-star freshman Bryce Underwood in 2025.

U-M head coach Sherrone Moore met with the media on Monday during the Reliaquest Bowl's head coaches joint press conference and made his first comments on Keene's addition to the program.

"Experienced guy that's played a lot of football," Moore said. "Really excited about him. We played him in the first game, so we know how tough he is. We know the type of throws he can make. Just heard great things and tactical things about him as a leader, and really excited for him to push that room and give us an experienced guy that we feel that he can win us games, and that was the most important piece of it."

U-M's quarterback room remains fluid heading into 2025, with Alex Orji currently in the transfer portal and practicing with the team. Incumbent starter Davis Warren has one year of eligibility remaining but he has yet to announce any plans for what he wants to do next season.

With Keene and Underwood in place, the two will certainly be at the forefront of a quarterback competition that will hold intrigue all offseason heading into both spring ball and fall camp.

For Moore, he has told all of his quarterbacks that nothing is guaranteed and nothing will be promised for next season.

It's very much open season for the quarterback depth chart moving forward.

"It's open competition," Moore said. "Nobody is promised a certain spot. Everybody has got to earn it, and he really understands that, even with the guys we've brought in. So he's really excited to push the whole room. He's a guy that's played a lot of football, that has a lot of experience and made plays at all different levels. He's familiar with Chip Lindsey was really huge. They had a connection previously. That helped.

"But just all the reviews that we got from him as a person, as a player, and then it was huge that we played him this year. We saw him live in action. We saw him make some really good throws and do some things dynamic. So really ready for him to get going in this program."