Michigan lands 2023 four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson

Michigan has beaten Georgia and the Wolverines hope it will not be the only time it happens in the month of December. 2023 four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson has committed to the Wolverines on Tuesday. Wilson was down to the Wolverines and Bulldogs as his finalists.

Wilson joins the Wolverines' 2023 recruiting after a recent string of commitments has vaulted the program up the list of top classes in the Rivals rankings. Wilson joins fellow four-stars Semaj Morgan (wide receiver) and Joel Starlings (defensive lineman) as well as one of the top kickers in the class, Adam Samaha.