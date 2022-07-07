Michigan lands 2023 four-star OL Amir Herring

Michigan continues its momentum on the recruiting trail for the month of July.

On Thursday, 2023 four-star interior offensive lineman Amir Herring announced his commitment to the Wolverines. The product of West Bloomfield, Michigan, chose Michigan over Missouri, Nebraska, and Boston College.

All four schools hosted Herring for an official visit back in June. Other offers included Arkansas, Kentucky, West Virginia, Penn State, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Pitt, and Purdue.

"It was a really good weekend overall to meet new people and different recruits," Herring said about his official visit at Michigan. "Also, getting time to spend with the guys and some of the commits in the class. It was just an overall great weekend in me and my family's eyes."

Deciding on Michigan was based on Herring's viewing of the Big Ten Champions having the full package in academics, athletics, and social opportunities. It was a matter of comfort that Herring felt in Ann Arbor after bonding with the players and coaches through multiple trips to campus throughout his high school career.

Herring is the first offensive lineman addition within the 2023 class for Michigan, who entered the day ranked outside the top 50 on the Rivals.com team rankings for 2023. Among the nine total verbal commits, Herring is one-of-six to be listed as a four-star.

Playing tackle for West Bloomfield High, Herring will make the transition along the interior in Ann Arbor. Throughout the offseason camp circuit, Herring took significant reps at both guard and center in order to feel more accumulated to the future change.

Herring's versatility was highly sought after by Sherrone Moore these past couple of months as the news marks another victory for the Wolverines in continuing their pipeline with one of the top high school programs in the state of Michigan.

"(Moore) expressed his excitement and the things that he really likes about my game," Herring said back in April. "How he's excited about seeing me snapping and doing different things of that nature. He's also excited about me playing guard as well. That interior role. That's where he sees me at."

At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Herring ranks as the No. 7 overall prospect in the state of Michigan, according to Rivals.com, and the No. 13 offensive guard in the country within the 2023 class.

Herring is the third commit to join the group since the beginning of July following fellow four-stars Semaj Bridgeman and Fredrick Moore. Herring also becomes the second from West Bloomfield High to commit to Michigan alongside Semaj Morgan. Rounding out the class is Cole Cabana, Adam Samaha, Deakon Tonielli, and Benjamin Hall.