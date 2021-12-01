Michigan lands 2023 four-star WR Semaj Morgan

Following a cryptic Instagram post on Wednesday evening, West Bloomfield (Mich.) four-star wide receiver Semaj Morgan announced his commitment to Michigan.

The in-state product who has been on campus plenty is the third commitment for the Wolverines since Saturday’s 42-27 win over Ohio State.

Following another successful trip to Ann Arbor, Morgan joins four-star DT Joel Starlings & two-star kicker Adam Samaha as the third commitment in Michigan’s 2023 class.