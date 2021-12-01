 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - Michigan lands 2023 four-star WR Semaj Morgan
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-01 20:39:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan lands 2023 four-star WR Semaj Morgan

Brandon Justice • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Recruiting Editor
Following a cryptic Instagram post on Wednesday evening, West Bloomfield (Mich.) four-star wide receiver Semaj Morgan announced his commitment to Michigan.

The in-state product who has been on campus plenty is the third commitment for the Wolverines since Saturday’s 42-27 win over Ohio State.

Following another successful trip to Ann Arbor, Morgan joins four-star DT Joel Starlings & two-star kicker Adam Samaha as the third commitment in Michigan’s 2023 class.

A second in-state commitment early in the cycle for the Wolverines adds footprints to a 2023 class in Michigan that is being recruited nationally.

Morgan is the No. 4 overall player in the state and the 39th-best wide receiver in the country. He received 11 offers including Michigan State, Missouri, Ole Miss, and more.

{{ article.author_name }}