Michigan lands 2023 four-star WR Semaj Morgan
Following a cryptic Instagram post on Wednesday evening, West Bloomfield (Mich.) four-star wide receiver Semaj Morgan announced his commitment to Michigan.
The in-state product who has been on campus plenty is the third commitment for the Wolverines since Saturday’s 42-27 win over Ohio State.
Following another successful trip to Ann Arbor, Morgan joins four-star DT Joel Starlings & two-star kicker Adam Samaha as the third commitment in Michigan’s 2023 class.
A second in-state commitment early in the cycle for the Wolverines adds footprints to a 2023 class in Michigan that is being recruited nationally.
Morgan is the No. 4 overall player in the state and the 39th-best wide receiver in the country. He received 11 offers including Michigan State, Missouri, Ole Miss, and more.
