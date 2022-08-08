Michigan lands at No. 5 in PFF power rankings
Pro Football Focus released its power rankings ahead of the college football season, and Michigan will have another chance at a College Football Playoff if they're accurate.
The Wolverines ranked No. 5 on the 65-team list, starting with Alabama at No. 1 and Duke at No. 65.
According to PFF's notes, Michigan has a 9.1 projected win total with a 15-percent chance to win the Big Ten. Ohio State ranks third and has a 32.3-percent chance of winning the conference.
With the Crimson Tide on top, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, and Michigan rounded out the top five.
Seven teams from the Big Ten made the top 25. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines are the only Big Ten teams inside the top 10.
|Team
|PFF Rank
|Proj. Win Total/
|% chance at B10
|
Ohio State
|
3
|
10.0
|
32.3%
|
Michigan
|
6
|
9.1
|
15%
|
Penn State
|
16
|
7.1
|
5.9%
|
Michigan State
|
17
|
7.5
|
6.5%
|
Wisconsin
|
18
|
7.3
|
6.7%
|
Minnesota
|
19
|
8.1
|
8.8%
|
Iowa
|
22
|
6.9
|
5.7%
The rest of the Big Ten in the top 65 included Purdue (No. 35), Maryland (No. 44), Nebraska (No. 49), Illinois (No. 50), Indiana (No. 59), Rutgers (No. 60), and Northwestern (No. 63).
Check out the complete list of PFF's Power Rankings here.
