 Michigan football: Wolverines rank No. 5 in college football Power Rankings
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-08 11:41:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan lands at No. 5 in PFF power rankings

Brandon Justice • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@BrandonJustice_
Senior Editor covering Michigan athletics at-large for The Maize & Blue Review on the Rivals network. Follow my betting coverage on The Wolverine Den. Trying to be more like Ted Lasso. 25.

Pro Football Focus released its power rankings ahead of the college football season, and Michigan will have another chance at a College Football Playoff if they're accurate.

The Wolverines ranked No. 5 on the 65-team list, starting with Alabama at No. 1 and Duke at No. 65.

According to PFF's notes, Michigan has a 9.1 projected win total with a 15-percent chance to win the Big Ten. Ohio State ranks third and has a 32.3-percent chance of winning the conference.

Michigan can’t defend its Big Ten title unless its starting quarterback produces at an elite level. The good news is that they have a signal-caller capable of doing so.
— Pro Football Focus on the "bottom line" for Michigan in 2022

With the Crimson Tide on top, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, and Michigan rounded out the top five.

Seven teams from the Big Ten made the top 25. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines are the only Big Ten teams inside the top 10.

Big Ten teams in PFF Power Rankings
Team PFF Rank Proj. Win Total/ % chance at B10

Ohio State

3

10.0

32.3%

Michigan

6

9.1

15%

Penn State

16

7.1

5.9%

Michigan State

17

7.5

6.5%

Wisconsin

18

7.3

6.7%

Minnesota

19

8.1

8.8%

Iowa

22

6.9

5.7%

The rest of the Big Ten in the top 65 included Purdue (No. 35), Maryland (No. 44), Nebraska (No. 49), Illinois (No. 50), Indiana (No. 59), Rutgers (No. 60), and Northwestern (No. 63).

Check out the complete list of PFF's Power Rankings here.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @ritchietmr

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}