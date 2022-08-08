Michigan lands at No. 5 in PFF power rankings

Pro Football Focus released its power rankings ahead of the college football season, and Michigan will have another chance at a College Football Playoff if they're accurate.

The Wolverines ranked No. 5 on the 65-team list, starting with Alabama at No. 1 and Duke at No. 65.

According to PFF's notes, Michigan has a 9.1 projected win total with a 15-percent chance to win the Big Ten. Ohio State ranks third and has a 32.3-percent chance of winning the conference.