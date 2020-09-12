Michigan Lands Commitment From 2021 Texas RB Tavierre Dunlap
Michigan has scored another commitment this cycle.
This time around, the Wolverines landed a verbal pledge from three-star 2021 Austin (Texas) Del Valle running back Tavierre Dunlap.
"Jay Harbaugh has done a great job recruiting Tavi,” said Dell Valle head coach Charles Burton. “He did his homework and research. He would call, and we would talk about his tape. He came and watched him do track practices. I like the way they recruited him. They didn't big dog it and say 'We're Michigan.' He's kept in contact with him and his family.
“I've coached three kids that have played in Michigan, and one lives in Austin right now (Troy Woolfolk), so he's been around the facility. Jim Harbaugh has a good track record. He gets flack for Ohio State, but they've been winning ball games. He's been in the pros.”
Dunlap picked Michigan over fellow finalist Oklahoma State. He also held offers from Arizona State, Cal, Nebraska, Notre Dame, UCLA, USC, Washington and several other major programs.
Dunlap committed to Michigan without ever visiting campus, joining a number of recruits that have done the same amid the ongoing dead period and global pandemic.
Dunlap rushed for 1,341 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior. And Burton believes he is just starting to hit some of his potential.
"I think the dude has an extremely high ceiling, and he's not near it. He's a big kid at 6-foot-1, 208 pounds, but he has small back skills as well. I think he's just scratching the surface of what he's capable of. We're expecting him to have a big season, and I'm excited to see what he does at the next level.
:I think his college coaches are going to be getting a gem and are going to be super excited about what he brings to the table."
Dunlap is the first running back commit in Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.
At 6-foot, 195 pounds, Dunlap is ranked as the No. 27 running back nationally and No. 51 overall prospect in the state of Texas, per Rivals.com.
