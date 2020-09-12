Michigan has scored another commitment this cycle. This time around, the Wolverines landed a verbal pledge from three-star 2021 Austin (Texas) Del Valle running back Tavierre Dunlap. "Jay Harbaugh has done a great job recruiting Tavi,” said Dell Valle head coach Charles Burton. “He did his homework and research. He would call, and we would talk about his tape. He came and watched him do track practices. I like the way they recruited him. They didn't big dog it and say 'We're Michigan.' He's kept in contact with him and his family.

Texas running back Tavierre Dunlap committed to Michigan.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

“I've coached three kids that have played in Michigan, and one lives in Austin right now (Troy Woolfolk), so he's been around the facility. Jim Harbaugh has a good track record. He gets flack for Ohio State, but they've been winning ball games. He's been in the pros.” Dunlap picked Michigan over fellow finalist Oklahoma State. He also held offers from Arizona State, Cal, Nebraska, Notre Dame, UCLA, USC, Washington and several other major programs. Dunlap committed to Michigan without ever visiting campus, joining a number of recruits that have done the same amid the ongoing dead period and global pandemic.