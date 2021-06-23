Michigan Lands Commitment From 2022 QB Jayden Denegal

Michigan is on a roll on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines have landed three commits over the last several days, with the latest coming from three-star Apple Valley (Calif.) High quarterback Jayden Denegal. Denegal committed to Michigan over offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan State, Utah and others.

California quarterback Jayden Denegal holds a Michigan offer (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Denegal made an unofficial visit to Michigan today and worked out in front of head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. Shortly after earning an offer from the Wolverines, Denegal made his decision and gave Michigan a verbal pledge. "Jayden is a super sharp kid," said quarterback trainer Danny Hernandez. "He's a big kid. He's a prototype NFL guy. He has a big arm. He's highly intelligent and a great student in the classroom. He's smart on the football field as well. He had some big offers early on. "This is a weird offseason with COVID. He had a successful season. He played in a rogue spring league and went undefeated. Once they started playing in California, he led his team to an undefeated season as well."