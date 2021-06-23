Michigan Lands Commitment From 2022 QB Jayden Denegal
Michigan is on a roll on the recruiting trail.
The Wolverines have landed three commits over the last several days, with the latest coming from three-star Apple Valley (Calif.) High quarterback Jayden Denegal.
Denegal committed to Michigan over offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan State, Utah and others.
Denegal made an unofficial visit to Michigan today and worked out in front of head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss.
Shortly after earning an offer from the Wolverines, Denegal made his decision and gave Michigan a verbal pledge.
"Jayden is a super sharp kid," said quarterback trainer Danny Hernandez. "He's a big kid. He's a prototype NFL guy. He has a big arm. He's highly intelligent and a great student in the classroom. He's smart on the football field as well. He had some big offers early on.
"This is a weird offseason with COVID. He had a successful season. He played in a rogue spring league and went undefeated. Once they started playing in California, he led his team to an undefeated season as well."
Denegal is the first quarterback and 10th overall commit in Michigan's 2022 recruiting class.
Michigan is only expected to take one quarterback this cycle.
At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Denegal is ranked as the No. 19 pro-style quarterback in the country and No. 26 overall prospect in the state of California, per Rivals.com
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook