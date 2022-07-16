Michigan lands commitment from 2024 DL Manuel Beigel

Just one day after 2023 French EDGE Aymeric Koumba announced his commit to the Wolverines, another intriguing European prospect and fellow PPI Recruits member, 2024 defensive lineman Manuel Beigel , did the same Saturday.

PPI Recruits is an international recruiting service that helps football players hailing from Europe, Africa, and Australia receive the necessary exposure for college placement in the United States. The organization, founded by Brandon Collier, formed a relationship with Michigan back in 2016 which has transpired in three of his players committing to the Big Ten Champions since.

Two of them happen to be both Koumba and Beigel. The two traveled overseas last month to take part in one of Michigan's team-hosted camps held in Ann Arbor. Mike Elston was responsible for offering each player and largely credited in securing their commitments as fast as he did.

Beigel, who's not ranked by Rivals.com, entered late spring during June's national camp circuit without an offer as well. Michigan and Central Michigan were the lone programs to extend a scholarship to the native of Frankfurt, Germany.

"(Beigel) is 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds right now," Collier told Maize & Blue Review two weeks ago. "With two years left of high school, there's no telling where his body is going to take him. He's played soccer for 16 years so he has really good feet. He's athletic and runs a 4.9 40. Just that alone shows you what type of skill set that the kid has."

Collier also mentioned that Florida, Ohio State, and Alabama were heavily scouting Beigel this summer. But loyalty goes a long way for Beigel, according to Collier, which can be said on why the rising sophomore chose to shut his recruitment down this early.

Beigel has already transferred to the United States and continue his football career at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, Connecticut this fall. The move will earn Beigel more coverage from the major recruiting websites and from more FBS programs who might be willing to jump in the mix.

Michigan now enters the middle half of July with two verbal commitments in the 2024 class. Joining Beigel is Rivals250 four-star linebacker Mason Curtis out of Nashville, Tennessee, who announced his decision at the end of June, propelling the Wolverines to No,. 16 overall in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings for 2024.