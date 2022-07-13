Michigan lands commitment from four-star DL Enow Etta

"It was a really hard choice," Etta said. "The real choice was Michigan State up until a few days ago when the coaches got on a call with me and got me in touch with all of the other recruits. It was a no-brainer from what they told me. They got me to sit down with the engineering professor, it's really the best of both worlds with football and education."

For Etta, choosing on Michigan was one that was made in the final hours of his decision process last week as an in-state foe posed a bigger threat than some thought, but it was Jim Harbaugh 's squad that was able to prevail in the end.

Michigan remained hot on the recruiting trail on Wednesday afternoon with a commitment from Colleyville (Texas) Covenant Christian four-star defensive end Enow Etta as the Wolverines landed their fifth commitment in the month of July.

His choice truly predicated on the relationships that Etta built with the coaches, players and former players that went through the Michigan program.

"A lot of schools show fake hospitality, but the two that were the realest were Michigan and Michigan State," he said. "Relationships do matter, I kind of see past the bull. I guess I'm lucky because a lot of people like to talk to me so I talked to past players and they all said the same thing. A lot of schools that they went to showed fake love but Michigan kept it real when they first started recruiting them to when they graduated. That stood out to me."

The coaching staff has pitched Etta on a role similar to what Aidan Hutchinson was able to excel in last season, and it was something that stood out among his other contenders.

"From what we talked about, we had a really long talk about it," he said. "Some schools wanted me to play d-tackle but Michigan said they don't see me playing any d-tackle, they want me to do what Aidan Hutchinson did. A bigger edge that can pass rush and run down, an all-around edge. That's what I've done in high school and what I've done for the past four years. If they can develop me like (Hutchinson), I don't really see any other school as an option."

The education piece paired with the football development made Michigan a good fit, but the campus and Ann Arbor made the Wolverines the choice in the end.

"Campus is great, the surrounding city is great," Etta said. "The class that we have, they're already my brothers and I'm talking to those guys every day. There's really no place like Ann Arbor."

Moving forward, it's back to the drawing board for Etta who will play his senior season as if he is another one of the guys ahead of enrolling at Michigan next year.

"Now it's just getting back to the basics as if I have no offers," Etta said. "Recruiting is over so now it's time for the grind and the season ahead."

At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Etta is the No. 239 ranked recruit in the country for the class of 2023, according to Rivals. He is the No. 18 ranked weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 42 ranked recruit from the state of Texas.