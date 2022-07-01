Michigan lands commitment from four-star WR Fredrick Moore

Michigan begins the month of July with its first commitment of the dead period following the end of summer official visits.

St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter four-star wide receiver Fredrick Moore announced his pledge to the Wolverines on Friday, becoming the second pass catcher to join the 2023 class and second commit in a matter of weeks.

Moore, who was also considering Illinois, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, and Minnesota, took his official visit to Ann Arbor on June 10. The four aforementioned schools rounded out his top five that was released last week.

"When I visited Michigan, it was just a nice atmosphere," Fredrick told Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Clint Cosgrove. "It's a place where I can stay out of trouble and a place where that felt like home to me and my family. We also got to talk to coach (Jim) Harbaugh and he had a lot of success during his years. Making it to the Super Bowl and then coming to college and making it to the playoffs."

Moore was offered by Michigan back in late April during the spring evaluation period. A majority of the coaching staff at Michigan were down in St. Louis on multiple occasions around that time in an effort to spread its national presence in an area that produce former All-American running back Hassan Haskins.

Since the offer, Moore had built a close and budding relationship with Ron Bellamy, who acted as the main recruiter throughout the past two months. Jay Harbaugh also had a lot of influence in Moore's decision as he made more than one visit to Cardinal Ritter when the evaluation period was underway.

At 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds, Moore ranks as the No. 11 overall prospect in the state of Missouri and No. 41 wide receiver in the country within the 2023 class, according to Rivals.com.

"I feel like (Michigan) has something going there and every year they produce NFL players," Moore also told Cosgrove. "I can fit in that program and excel in a pro-style offense. I've talked to coach Bellamy a lot too. Me and him are close and we have a cool relationship. I can just call him and have a regular conversation. That really stuck out to me with us talking on a personal level."

Moore will arrive in Ann Arbor as the fourth four-star recruit in the 2023 class along with Semaj Morgan, Cole Cabana, and Benjamin Hall. The addition of Moore jumps Michigan to XX overall in the 2023 team rankings by Rivals.com after sitting 60th nationally following the decommitment of Raylen Wilson earlier this week.

Friday is slated to be a double commitment for Michigan as Semaj Bridgeman will announce his pledge later in the evening. All of the FutreCasts for the Pennsylvania four-star linebacker are for the Wolverines, who are also awaiting the decisions of Daniel Harris, Enow Etta, and Jaxon Howard.