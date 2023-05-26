Michigan lands commitment from high four-star recruit Syla Swords
Kim Barnes Arico kept the recruiting momentum rolling on Friday afternoon when high four-star recruit Syla Swords committed to the Wolverines.
Swords, an ESPN four-star recruit from Long Island, New York, is ranked as the 26th player in the class of 2024. As a 6-foot forward, Swords is rated as the sixth-best player at her position in the class.
She joins five-star point guard Olivia Olson in Barnes Arico's 2024 recruiting class. Olson, a 6-foot point guard from Minnesota, is rated as the ninth best player in the class and the third best point guard.
After Barnes Arico landed three ESPN Top-100 players in the class of 2023 (Taylor Woodson, Katy Eidle and Macy Brown), the 2024 class is already off to a strong start with two players in the top 30.
As of right now, Michigan is in elite company with UConn as the only teams in the country to boast two players in the top 30.
Michigan lost a lot of production after another solid 2022-23 season, but recruiting is certainly not an issue for Barnes Arico and the Michigan women's basketball team. The Wolverines placed fifth in the Big Ten and were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in the second round.
Although Michigan will bid farewell to Leigha Brown, Emily Kiser and Maddie Nolan, the team is set to bring in five top 80 recruits over the next two seasons.
