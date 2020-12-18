Michigan lands commitment from in-state 2022 Davonte Miles
The Michigan Wolverines are putting the wraps on their 2021 recruiting class this week, but also are looking ahead to 2022. On Friday, Jim Harbaugh and his staff landed a commitment from River Roug...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news