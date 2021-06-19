Michigan Lands Commitment From In-State LB Aaron Alexander
Michigan is rolling on the recruiting trail.
The Wolverines scored their second verbal pledge of the day as rising 2022 Belleville (Mich.) High linebacker Aaron Alexander announced his commitment of Saturday afternoon.
Anderson picked Michigan over an offer from Marshall.
"Michigan has been my favorite college since I was a little kid," Alexander said. "It meant the world to me when they offered. I like the family dynamic. They'll have your back no matter what. It just seems like a great place to be."
While Alexander isn't a highly touted recruit, he is an intriguing prospect with a great athletic profile and speed. Alexander is actually listed as a running back, but the U-M staff loves what he brings on the defensive side of the ball.
Alexander worked out for Michigan at both of its on-campus camps this month as well as its satellite camps in Big Rapids and Nashville. Michigan decided to offer after strong performances.
"It was great getting to work with them," Alexander said. "I got to see what they were about and how hard they worked. They saw what I was about, and they pulled the trigger. But they are all great coaches, and I've learned a lot from them."
Quite a few Michigan coaches were involved in the recruitment of Alexander. New U-M linebackers coach George Helow offered, but fellow assistants Steve Clinkscale and Ron Bellamy, who botth have strong ties in the Detroit-area, were also heavily involved.
"We love each other," Alexander said. "They love me. I love them. Coach Helow, Coach Clinkscale, Coach Bellamy and Courtney Morgan all recruited me. Coach Helow is straightforward and gets to the point. Coach Clink is laid back, but he lets you know what you need to do. Coach Bellamy is great, too."
Alexander is looking to make an official visit to Michigan soon. He got a taste of Michigan earlier this month when he made an unofficial visit for Detroit Day.
"It was awesome," Alexander said. "The facilities were great. They gave us a speech about what being a Michigan Man means. That really resonated with me. It's great to see them landing big-time guys in-state. They took a chance on me, and I'm going to be a big-time guy, too."
Alexander is the ninth commit in Michigan's 2022 recruiting class.
At 6-foot-1, 204 pounds, Alexander is not yet ranked.
