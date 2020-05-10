“Michigan has a great education along with a great football program,” Moore said. “That’s what I’ve been looking for in a school. I can also tell that they wanted me for who I am as a person as well as a player.”

Moore committed to Michigan over offers from Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and a handful of other major programs.

Moore sided with Michigan despite the fact that he has never been to Ann Arbor. Moore was actually scheduled to make an unofficial visit to Michigan in March, but the coronavirus pandemic forced him to stay at home.

Needless to say, relationships went a long way in this recruitment.

“I have a great relationship with Coach (Bob) Shoop, and it’s building even more,” Moore said. “The way we talk about things, it just hits more than any other school. Coach Shoop just tells me that I can come in and play early. I really like Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and the philosophy he has with his players. He said I’m the type of player that they are looking for.”