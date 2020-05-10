Michigan Lands Commitment From Ohio DB Rod Moore
Michigan has scored another important recruiting win in Ohio.
This time around, the Wolverines picked up a verbal commitment from three-star Clayton (Ohio) Northmont safety Rod Moore.
“Michigan has a great education along with a great football program,” Moore said. “That’s what I’ve been looking for in a school. I can also tell that they wanted me for who I am as a person as well as a player.”
Moore committed to Michigan over offers from Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and a handful of other major programs.
Moore sided with Michigan despite the fact that he has never been to Ann Arbor. Moore was actually scheduled to make an unofficial visit to Michigan in March, but the coronavirus pandemic forced him to stay at home.
Needless to say, relationships went a long way in this recruitment.
“I have a great relationship with Coach (Bob) Shoop, and it’s building even more,” Moore said. “The way we talk about things, it just hits more than any other school. Coach Shoop just tells me that I can come in and play early. I really like Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and the philosophy he has with his players. He said I’m the type of player that they are looking for.”
Moore recorded 85 tackles and four interceptions last season and also qualified for state in the 60m and 200m. His speed and physical nature make him an ideal fit for what Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown is looking for in the secondary.
“I talked to Coach (Don) Brown, and I feel like I can fit into their defensive scheme really well, even early on,” Moore said. “They like me as a free safety or a Viper. They like how versatile I am on film and feel like I could play more than one position.”
Moore is a teammate of three-star Michigan wide receiver commit Markus Allen. He is the second pledge from Ohio and 13th overall commit in the 2021 recruiting class.
At 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Moore is not ranked at this time.
