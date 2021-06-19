Michigan Lands Commitment From South Carolina RB CJ Stokes

The drought is over. Michigan has scored its first commitment in several months as the Wolverines earned a verbal pledge from three-star Columbia (S.C.) Hammond running back CJ Stokes. Stokes committed to Michigan over offers from Duke, Louisville, Minnesota, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, West Virginia and others.

"Ann Arbor, I'm coming home," Stokes posted on social media. Stokes gave the Wolverines his decision in the middle of a big recruiting weekend, which featured more than prospects. Stokes could be just the first domino to fall as the Wolverines are looking to add to their Top 20 recruiting class nationally. Stokes came into the weekend as a potential commitment candidate. However, there were question marks about his status with South Carolina. Stokes was high on his hometown program, but the Gamecocks had him lower on their board.