Michigan lands commitment from transfer WR Donaven McCulley

The Wolverines returned home and hosted transfer receiver Donaven McCulley for a visit before the NCAA recruiting dead period started on Monday.

Michigan is riding high after their upset win over hated rival Ohio State on Saturday. That momentum is showing up on the recruiting trail too.

"I like how they're showing me that they really want me," McCulley said. "They've been calling me and we've been having great conversations back and forth, especially with Coach Moore. That's a big thing, the relationships with the coaches."

Michigan's receiver corps had lacked playmakers like McCulley and he knows how he can improve the unit.

"I feel they really do need a receiver that can really go get jump balls, make contested catches, and be that leader in that room," he said. "I kind of saw that on TV (in the Ohio State game)."

McCulley was already familiar with at least one player on Michigan's roster and that help him immediately feel comfortable in Ann Arbor.

"My former quarterback, Jack Tuttle, is there now," said McCulley He's been telling me about it and actively recruiting me trying to get me there. I trust him 100-percent."

During the 2023 season, the former Indiana receiver caught 48 passes for 644 yards and 6 touchdowns. Expectations for McCulley entering the 2024 season were high but injuries derailed him before he could see the field consistently.