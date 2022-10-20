Over the last handful of months, Kante hasn't spoken too much with members of the media. His trip back home to Senegal played a role in his availability, but the stress of the recruiting process shouldn't be overlooked either.

The commitment comes in the style of 6-foot-10 big man, Papa Kante . Kante is a 2023 Rivals150 four-star prospect and the number five center prospect in the country, with potential to move up.

Finally, the deafening silence has been broken. With just a handful of weeks to go before the NCAA's early signing period, Michigan lands their first commitment of the 2023 recruiting cycle.

The Wolverines ultimately won the recruiting battle for Kante, almost single-handedly, thanks to Juwan Howard. Howard was the lead recruiter and, at times, the sole recruiter for Kante.

Being the utmost priority for Michigan's head coach, played a major role for Kante, and was arguably the selling factor in Kante's recruitment.

Michigan won the recruitment based upon their ability to consistently develop big men and how Kante feels he fits within their playing style. He is a defensive-minded center in the truest way of the words, and feels he has the ability to make an impact in any way the coaches ask.

Perhaps the tale of the recruitment is that the Wolverines hosted Kante, for two official visits, which ultimately resulted in Kante committing to Michigan. His first official visit was a midweek official back in mid-June, with the second being this past weekend during the Michigan-Penn State game.

Davis Moseley of Maize & Blue Review had the chance to speak with Kante about that first official, back in July, while at Peach Jam.

"I really enjoyed the visit. It was pretty good," Kante told Maize & Blue Review in July. "To see everything and the way they take care of the players. I got a chance to talk to Moussa Diabate and we still text. It was a blessing to be there and see it all. It’s a good school and they have great players. It’s a beautiful school too."

As previously mentioned, Kante becomes the first commit for Michigan in the 2023 class, in what could be a two man class overall.

Michigan has the ability to play it very conservative and patient this cycle, even more so, due to their willingness to use the transfer portal. However, the Wolverines are not willing to miss out of Kante and fortunately they didn't.