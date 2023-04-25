Michigan has been burning up the 2024 recruiting trail, and that continued on Tuesday when Top100 prospect Brady Preiskorn announced his commitment to Michigan.

The four-star tight end was one of the most highly-touted recruits in the country with over 30 offers to his name, and ultimately ended up choosing the Wolverines over a top eight that also consisted of Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Penn State and Georgia.

As you would expect from someone who lives an hour from Ann Arbor, Prieskorn was a regular on Michigan's campus, taking many visits throughout the last several months. Tight Ends coach Grant Newsome built such a strong relationship with the 6-foot-6, 215-pound tight end that it seemed to be a matter of when, not if, Prieskorn would join the class.

Michigan now holds commitments from two of the top five players in the state according to Rivals. Prieskorn is the 13th overall commit in the 2024 class and second tight end, joining four-star Hogan Hansen. He is the 11th prospect in the class rated four-stars or higher by Rivals.