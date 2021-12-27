Michigan lands Virginia transfer Olusegun Oluwatimi

The Wolverines have landed Virginia center Olusegun Oluwatimi on Monday. He took to his Twitter account to make the news official.

Michigan struck quickly in the transfer portal as the football program wasted no time identifying talent that could be of immediate help next season.

Oluwatimi visited Ann Arbor earlier this month.

A Rimington Trophy finalist, he appears to be a logical fit to replace outgoing senior Andrew Vastardis as the Wolverines' starting center next season.

Oluwatimi told local reporters after the visit that the transfer portal process had been a stressful one.

“The last week was stressful,” Oluwatimi said. “Dealing with finals, dealing with coaches hitting me up. Talking to my family and all that. Last week was very stressful.”

The Cavaliers are undergoing a regime change at head coach after hiring former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliot to become the program's new head coach.

While returning to UVa would've been an option, according to a source close to the situation, Oluwatimi wanted to go to a program that is dedicated to running the ball as he would like to put more tape out for NFL scouts.

"I’ve also been told he’s looking for a school that’s more committed to running the ball, so he can improve his run-blocking tape," a source told TMBR this week. "A lot of people expect him to end up at Michigan as a result."

---

