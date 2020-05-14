Michigan LB Commit Casey Phinney On Film Session With Don Brown, More
Casey Phinney has been staying ready.
The three-star 2021 Michigan commit from Dedham (Mass.) Noble & Greenough spent some time this week working on his coverage ability.
Known as a big, gap filling inside linebacker, Phinney trained alongside fellow U-M pledge and Rivals100 tight end Louis Hansen. Phinney matched up with Hansen 1-on-1 throughout Tuesday’s workout. While not a strength of his game, Phinney flashed his athletic ability.
“It was awesome,” Phinney said. “It was an experience getting that pass work in. It starts off a little shaky, but once you get into the 1-on-1’s, you get a knack for it and get better. It’s fun to just get out here and compete.”
Phinney committed to Michigan over an offer from UMass in early April and has remained completely solid to the Wolverines.
For Phinney, the decision to pull the trigger was an easy one.
