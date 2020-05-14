“It was awesome,” Phinney said. “It was an experience getting that pass work in. It starts off a little shaky, but once you get into the 1-on-1’s, you get a knack for it and get better. It’s fun to just get out here and compete.”

Phinney committed to Michigan over an offer from UMass in early April and has remained completely solid to the Wolverines.

For Phinney, the decision to pull the trigger was an easy one.