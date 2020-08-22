Michigan LB Commit Junior Colson Impresses In Season Opener
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Nashville in Friday to watch Rivals100 Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood linebacker and Michigan commit Junior Colson suit up for his season opener.
Get his thoughts on Colson below.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook