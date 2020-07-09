It’s been a little more than a month since Junior Colson made his decision.

The Rivals100 linebacker out of Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood committed to Michigan over offers from Baylor, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and several other major program in late May.

Since then, Colson has remained solid to the Wolverines and is enjoying being part of the Michigan family.