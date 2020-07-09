Michigan LB Commit Junior Colson On Relationships, Film Sessions, More
It’s been a little more than a month since Junior Colson made his decision.
The Rivals100 linebacker out of Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood committed to Michigan over offers from Baylor, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and several other major program in late May.
Since then, Colson has remained solid to the Wolverines and is enjoying being part of the Michigan family.
“It’s been amazing,” Colson said. “The Maize and Blue fans have been awesome. They’ve really accepted me into their program and culture. I’m going to start looking at some guys to recruit and try to get to join in.”
Despite the ongoing dead period, Colson has continued to strengthen his relationship with new Michigan linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary. Lately, their conversations have been more casual.
