Michigan LB Commit Tyler Martin Ready To Recruit Top Targets This Weekend
Michigan is prepping for a huge recruiting weekend.
Yes, it’s the dead period. But several Michigan targets and commits are set to be in Ann Arbor for self-guided tours, including 2022 Rivals250 Cambridge (Mass.) BB&N linebacker Tyler Martin.
The four-star prospect has not visited Michigan since last fall and is fired up to get his first look at U-M as a verbal pledge.
“Getting back on campus with my dad will be a lot of fun,” Martin said. “It feels like it’s been forever. I was supposed to take a trip in the spring and stay with Zak Zinter, my former teammate and future teammate. That sucked that it couldn’t happen. But I’m just looking forward to seeing campus again. When I’ve been up there, it’s been football driven, so I want to walk around campus and see it in-depth.”
Martin is also looking forward to meeting his fellow Michigan commits and forming bonds and friendships with his future teammates.
