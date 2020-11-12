 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting LB Commit Tyler Martin Ready To Recruit Top Targets This Weekend
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-12 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan LB Commit Tyler Martin Ready To Recruit Top Targets This Weekend

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan is prepping for a huge recruiting weekend.

Yes, it’s the dead period. But several Michigan targets and commits are set to be in Ann Arbor for self-guided tours, including 2022 Rivals250 Cambridge (Mass.) BB&N linebacker Tyler Martin.

The four-star prospect has not visited Michigan since last fall and is fired up to get his first look at U-M as a verbal pledge.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

“Getting back on campus with my dad will be a lot of fun,” Martin said. “It feels like it’s been forever. I was supposed to take a trip in the spring and stay with Zak Zinter, my former teammate and future teammate. That sucked that it couldn’t happen. But I’m just looking forward to seeing campus again. When I’ve been up there, it’s been football driven, so I want to walk around campus and see it in-depth.”

Martin is also looking forward to meeting his fellow Michigan commits and forming bonds and friendships with his future teammates.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}